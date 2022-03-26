Governor Ortom Commends Officers, As Police Kill Four Bandits In Benue

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mister Baba Alkali and officers in the state over the killing of four notorious bandits in the state.

Ortom said this on Saturday when the bodies of the bandits were paraded at the police headquarters in the state.

“I must commend you for the work you are doing. I must commend the IGP for paying special attention to Benue to ensure that we sleep with our two eyes closed.

“Without security, there can be no meaningful development,” the governor added.

The four bandits killed are reported to be notorious for operating in the Sankera axis of the state.

Sankera axis comprises Logo, Ukum and Katsina-Ala Local Government Area where the deceased most wanted Benue militia leader, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana had created a regime of violence before he was killed by the military two years ago.

Governor Samuel Ortom visited the police headquarters alongside Senator Gabriel Suswam who is from the zone.

Suswam lost his elder brother to a bandit attack, last year.

The Commissioner of Police Wale Abbas in his address said the deployment of the gun trucks by the Inspector General of Police to state command and logistics support from the Benue state government is the reason for the improved visibility of operational activities leading to the success record nu his men.