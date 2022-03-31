Police Defuse Bomb Hidden Inside Bucket in Kaduna Community

The Police anti-bomb squad in Kaduna state on Thursday averted a tragedy when its operatives defused a bomb at Shanono community in Rigasa community of Igabi local government area of the state.

A resident of the area, Bulus Neriya, told Channels Television that the bomb was hidden inside a plastic bucket and placed near a gully before it was discovered by residents.

According to the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, the IED was discovered by residents of the area at about 7am on Thursday morning, who immediately reported to the police.

He said that the Command’s Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) swung into action and successfully defused the IED, without any loss of lives or property.

Following the discovery of the IED, the Kaduna state acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Maiyaki Baba advised the general public to always report suspicious movement of persons in the state assuring that such information would be treated in full confidentiality.