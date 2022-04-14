Police Kill Six Suspected Kidnappers Along Benin-Lagos Bypass

The Edo State Police Command has said its operatives on Wednesday killed six kidnap suspects along the Benin-Lagos Bypass.

A statement by the command said the suspects were in the process of kidnapping passengers of an 18-seater bus en route to the eastern part of the country from Lagos.

The statement explained that the police operatives were on investigation activities around the area when they detected the suspects believed to have been part of a notorious gang terrorising the Benin-Lagos Expressway.

It said the team of operatives, on sighting the suspected kidnappers, engaged them in a gun duel, injuring six (6) of the suspects who were subsequently arrested and taken to the hospital. They were reportedly confirmed dead by the medical practitioner on duty.

Other members of the gang allegedly fled in different directions with various degrees of bullet injuries during the gun battle. One pump action was recovered from the scene. Bush combing is said to be ongoing to arrest the fleeing gang members.

Meanwhile, all the passengers on board were reportedly rescued unhurt, profiled, and asked to continue their journey.