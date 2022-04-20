‘Explore All Options’: IGP Orders AIGs, CPs To Ensure Maximum Security In Schools

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Tuesday, directed top police personnel to boost security in and around schools, colleges, and student-based communities across the country.

For him, the directive is important to ensure the protection of schools and colleges, particularly boarding schools, tertiary institutions and their campuses, in areas prone to security breaches.

Baba specifically asked all state Commissioners of Police (CPs), tactical commanders, as well as their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to explore all available options and think outside the box to secure the schools.

He gave the directive at the management meeting of the Force Management Team at the IGP Conference Hall within the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement explained that the meeting reviewed the general situation in the country, including the security of schools and colleges as a result of some isolated incidences reported in some schools.

He added that the police chief ordered the review of personnel and operational assets deployments to schools and colleges around the country.

“The IGP has equally directed detectives/operatives of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) and the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to ensure sustained surveillance and intelligence gathering activities within various school environments while the Police Airwing has been directed to extend its aerial patrols to the six geo-political zones of the country.”

He assured Nigerians that all hands would be on deck to ensure a safe environment for all pupils and students in the various schools and colleges of learning within the country.

Baba reiterated the commitment of his administration to diversifying resources towards sustainable security and safety of all and sundry in Nigeria.