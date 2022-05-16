Sexual Assault: Court Sentences School Bus Driver To Life Imprisonment

A Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court has sentenced a school bus driver, Tony Akpan, to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a five-year-old pupil.

Justice Abiola Soladoye in her judgement, held that the prosecution had presented overwhelming evidence against Akpan and his accomplice, Itoro Wilson, the school bus assistant.

The Judge also sentenced Wilson to two years imprisonment for assisting the convict to evade justice.

”There is overwhelming evidence before the court. The testimony of the survivor is truthful and boldly narrated by her.

”The medical doctor’s testimony also corroborated what she said.

“The first defendant is hereby found guilty as charged contrary to the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State and is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.

“The first defendant should have his name entered in the Sex Offenders Register of the Lagos State Government”, she held.

The Judge also held that the second defendant ought to have spoken up and not concealed the truth.

”The punishment meted out to this defendant will serve as a deterrent to others out there.

“The second defendant is hereby sentenced to two years imprisonment for a felony,”

The Judge tasked Roy Mind Favour Filled School, Unilag Estate, Magodo Isheri where the survivor attended to recruit responsible staff going forward.

“The school in question should recruit responsible staff.

“The parents must get value for the money they pay. Miscreants should not be on the payroll of any responsible school.

“Children are meant to be protected and not be subjected to any assault whatsoever,” the judge held.

Before this judgment, five witnesses testified against the defendants at the trial.

The prosecution team, comprising Mr Olusola Shoneye, Mrs Olufunke Adegoke, and Ms. Abimbola Abolade, said the convicts committed the offence on Oct. 20, 2017, on Magodo Road, Isheri, Lagos.

The prosecution also said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 137 and 415 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.