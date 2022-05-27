Danmarke Wins Katsina PDP Governorship Primary

Senator Garba Yakubu Lado Danmarke has emerged as the winner of the Katsina Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial primary held on Thursday.

The Electoral Committee Chairman, Mr. Chika Nwozuzu, declared Danmarke the winner of the primaries at about 12: 55 am on Friday.

He announced that Danmarke polled 740 votes to beat his closest rival Salisu Yusuf Majigiri who scored 257 votes, and two others.

The other aspirants, Ahmed Yar’Adua and Shehu Inuwa Imam, got 53 and 44 votes, respectively.

A total of 1,117 delegates drawn from the 34 local government areas of the state took part in the primaries held at the party headquarters, Katsina

In all, 1,108 delegates were accredited out of the 1,117 with 10 invalid, while four accredited delegates that didn’t vote the after accreditation.