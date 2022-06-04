2023 Elections: Christopher Imumolen Wins Accord Party’s Presidential Ticket

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Professor Christopher Imumolen has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Accord Party for the general election in 2023.

He was declared the winner of the party’s ticket on Saturday at the presidential primary election held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The 39-year-old presidential candidate won the primary by voice vote having emerged as the sole aspirant for the party’s ticket after his co-contenders had stepped down.

Imumolen is an indigene of Esan West, Ekpoma in Edo State.

He started his work career as a Plant Engineer at BOC Gases Nigeria Plc in February 2005.

Christopher is said to possess two PhD degrees in Engineering Research and Educational Management.