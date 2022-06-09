Gunmen Kidnap Ebonyi Govt House Cameraman, Demand N50m

Gunmen have kidnapped the Ebonyi Government House cameraman, Uchenna Nwube.

The victim was whisked away by the gunmen on Wednesday along the Okigwe-Aba-Enugu Highway in Abia State.

Police Public Relations Officer in Ebonyi State, Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the incident to Channels Television via a telephone conversation on Thursday.

He said contact has been established with Uchenna’s abductors, adding that they are demanding N50 million to release the victim.

The Ebonyi PPRO who stated that the incident occurred around the Abia and Imo State axis of the expressway, advised those plying that route to be more vigilant.

This is coming a week after gunmen abducted the prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, Samuel Uche along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

Uche, however, secured his freedom after a whopping N100 million was raised by the church.