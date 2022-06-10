Advertisement

PHOTOS: Troops Kill Several ISWAP/Boko Haram Terrorists, Recover Arms In Borno

Channels Television  
Updated June 10, 2022

 

The Nigerian Army says its troops from 115 Battalion have neutralized several ISWAP/BokoHaram terrorists during an aggressive clearance operation around Lassa & Kelle villages in Borno State.

According to a brief statement on Friday, the army said the encounter took place on Thursday, 9 June 2022.

The troops also recovered one gun truck, two civilian Hilux vehicles, arms and ammunition.

This is the latest in a series of successes recorded by the Nigerian Army within the week.

Earlier, the gallant Troops of 29 Brigade neutralized several BHT/ISWAP Terrorists who blocked Maiduguri-Damaturu Road in Goni Masari.

After a hot pursuit, and guidance from the Nigerian Air Force several of the fleeing terrorists were neutralized.

Arms and ammunitions including various assorted drugs and enhancers were recovered, the 5 victims abducted by the terrorists were also rescued.



