Buhari Begins Fresh Plans In Revised Policy To Eliminate Use Of Kerosene

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated fresh plans in a revised policy to eliminate the use of kerosene in the country by 2030, as part of Nigeria’s commitment for a safer and healthier global climate.

The president made this known today during a virtual meeting hosted by the US President, Joe Biden on Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate Change (MEF).

President Buhari listed the country’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to include increase in the use of bus rapid transit as a means of transportation for the general public, 50 per cent reduction in the fraction of crop residues burnt by 2030 and implementation of forest programmes.

The presidentPresident noted that the NDC is a contribution to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, submitted to replace the interim contribution of May 27, 2021.

The Federal Government had in 2012 commenced a new policy draft known as the National strategic policy for LPG in collaboration with stakeholders in the petroleum industry, to phase out kerosene and firewood usage in the country and adopt the cooking gas as an alternative, however, 10 years after, that policy is yet to crystallize.