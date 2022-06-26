Buhari Departs Kigali, Arrives Abuja After Participation At CHOGM 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday returned to the country, fo his 4-day official visit to Rwanda where he attended the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2022.

The President while away in Kigali, the Rwandan Capital, joined other leaders to participate in discussions focused on the progress and prosperity of the more than 2 billion people living in the 54 independent countries in Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific that make up the Commonwealth.

The theme for CHOGM 2022 was ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming,’ and the Heads of Government are expected to reaffirm their commitment to upholding the Commonwealth Charter, which focuses on democracy, human rights, the rule of law, as well as economic opportunities and sustainable development.

At the meeting, leaders considered a range of topical issues including post COVID-19 economic recovery, debt sustainability, climate change, poverty reduction, youth entrepreneurship and employment, trade and food security.

Prior to this, the Nigerian delegation drawn from the public, private and youth organisations participated in four forums covering youth, women, business and civil society; and will engage in ministerial meetings and several side events.

On the sidelines, President Buhari held bilateral meetings with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness and the Secretary General of Commonwealth, Baroness Patricia Scotland.

Buhari visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial, and there he laid wreathes, after which he met with some Nigerians leaving in Rwanda.

The President was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami.

Others in the President’s entourage are the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd) Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and the Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NidCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.