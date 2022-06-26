Four Killed As Windstorm Ravages Houses In Yobe

Four persons have been killed, with several others injured after a windstorm wreaked havoc on the Hashimeri ward of Damaturu, Yobe State.

Also, no fewer than 35 houses were destroyed in the incident.

The windstorm which started at 11.00 pm on Saturday and lasted for only 20 minutes, destroyed houses in the local settlements built with bricks.

Other places affected include Nayinawa and Abacha wards of the state capital.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Muhammad Goje, confirmed the development to Channels Television via a telephone conversation.

He said that no death was recorded but 17 persons were evacuated and are receiving free treatments at the state Specialists Hospital in Damaturu.

Similarly, Damaturu residents lamented that an incident is almost an annual event and called on the government to provide a lasting solution to the issue.

Torrential rainstorms and windstorms have been affecting the north-eastern state recently.

On May 10, a heavy rainstorm claimed five lives in Damaturu. It was gathered that the storm was accompanied by a strong wind, which pulled down houses and destroyed several properties.

The State Emergency Management Agency had then confirmed that five people died and 42 sustained various degrees of injuries during the storm.

Director of Rescue at SEMA, Baba Jalo, explained that those who died were killed in buildings that collapsed during the storm.

He said the storm-damaged properties in different parts of the metropolis, including Maisadari, Nayinawa, and Pompomari, he attributed the strong wind to the impact of climate.