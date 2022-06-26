Residents Flee As Bandits Attack Zamfara Communities

Residents of Mada district under Gusau Local Government have fled their homes following fresh attacks by bandits.

The latest attacks in Mada and surrounding villages started on Thursday when the bandits killed one local vigilante and abducted about seven people.

On Friday, the bandits launched another attack on the same Mada Community at about 5:00 pm, fired heavy gun-shots at the residents and abducted three others.

Later that same day, the gunmen attacked Gidan Bangi community of Ruwan-bore under Mada district and killed 12 people.

The incessant attacks resulted in several residents fleeing their homes to safer communities like Kwatarkwashi.

According to one of the residents of the community, members of the affected communities had planned to protest as a result of series of attacks but the planned protest was disrupted by the security agencies.

Efforts to speak with the spokesperson of the state Police command, SP Mohammed Shehu were not successful as he did not respond to several phone calls put across to him.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to curb the rising trend of insecurity within the state and environs, the government has directed residents to obtain guns in order to defend themselves against bandits who appear to be ravaging the state.

The directive was contained in a statement by the Zamfara Commissioner for Information Mr. Ibrahim Dosara on Saturday.

“Government has henceforth, directed individuals to prepare and obtain guns to defend themselves against the bandits, as government has directed the state commissioner of police to issue license to all those who qualify and are wishing to obtain such guns to defend themselves,” the statement partly read.