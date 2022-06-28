Zamfara Okays Death Penalty For Bandits, Kidnappers

As part of measures to tackle insecurity, Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has okayed the death penalty for bandits, kidnapper among several others.

The governor signed the law on Tuesday in Gusau, shortly after the House of Assembly recommended the death penalty for criminal elements.

After signing the bill for the prosecution of banditry, cattle rustling, cultism, kidnapping and incidental offences into law, Matawalle said the law will serve as an instrument to prosecute offenders of the crimes in the state.

He restated that the conventional security forces are operating in the various theatres, and they are not only overstretched but lack the modern war equipment to prosecute bandits and insurgents.

The governor stated that those who criticise the Zamfara State Government’s decision to support people to bear firearms for self-defence against the ruthless terrorists ought to take into consideration the scale of the problem the people are facing.

This is even as he reiterated his administration’s determination to go to any length within the precincts of the law in order to secure the state and restore peace in the communities and place the Zamfara on a sound trajectory of development.

He emphasised that the executive order number 7, 8, 9 and which he had signed into law last year will provide a legal instrument of operations for the four special committees he inaugurated on Thursday, 27th June 2022 to ensure the security measures put in place.

The law stated that anyone who is guilty of banditry, cattle rustling, cultism, and kidnapping is liable to the death penalty.

It also said that anybody aiding and abetting the crimes is liable to a life sentence or imprisonment of 10 or 20 years