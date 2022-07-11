Abia Govt Uncovers Planned Violent Demonstrations By Group

The Abia State Government says it has uncovered a planned violent demonstration by some people who were purportedly recruited by an unscrupulous former Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission into the already over bloated Local Government Service without approval.

According to a statement on Monday by the Abia State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Barr Eze Chikamnayo, the organisers of this nefarious violent protest are mainly those currently being investigated by a Panel of Enquiry and whose only intention is to cause mayhem thereby diverting attention from the ongoing exercise.

The government therefore warned that it would hold the said former Chairman of the Abia State Local Government Commission and his political collaborators accountable if they do not immediately desist from their evil plan which is meant to instigate civil unrest and disrupt the pervading atmosphere of peace in our dear State.

Barr Chikamnayo urged those sending and receiving text messages in furtherance of the aforementioned nefarious movement to caution themselves accordingly.