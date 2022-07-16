Osun Election: Adeleke, Oyetola Win Polling Units

The two leading candidates in the Osun State governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, have won their respective polling units.

Adeleke, who is the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), cast his vote at polling unit 9, Ward 2 in Ede North Local Government Area of the state.

He had arrived at his polling unit in Abogunde/Sagba at about 8:46am and was accredited shortly after before he proceeded to cast his ballot.

At the end of voting at the PDP candidate’s polling unit, the electoral officials deployed to conduct the exercise sorted and counted the ballot cast.

Although no winner was declared officially, results uploaded on the platform of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suggested that Adeleke won the polling unit.

From the document uploaded and sighted by Channels Television on Saturday, the PDP candidate polled 218 votes to defeat his closest rival, Oyetola who scored 23 votes.

Kehinde Atanda of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) who got two votes, and Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party who had one vote, came third and fourth respectively at the polling unit.

The remaining 11 candidates scored zero votes.

Elsewhere, incumbent Governor Oyetola also swept to victory at polling unit 2 Ward 1, Local Authority Primary School in Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

Shortly after arriving at the polling unit to a cheer from a crowd of supporters, the governor along with his wife joined the queue before casting their votes at some minutes past 11 am.

As usual, the electoral officials deployed to conduct the exercise at the polling unit sorted and counted the ballots cast at the end of voting.

A document also sighted by Channels Television and uploaded on INEC’s result portal showed that the APC candidate polled 545 votes to beat his closest rival, Adeleke who scored 69 votes.

While Atanda scored five votes, the trio of Ogunbiyi, Awojide Segun of the African Action Congress (AAC), and Ademola Adeseye of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) had one vote each.

The other nine governorship candidates scored zero votes at the polling unit.