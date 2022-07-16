Osun Election: PDP’s Adeleke Casts His Vote, Commends INEC

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, has cast his vote in the ongoing Osun State governorship election.

He cast his ballot on Saturday morning at polling unit 9, Ward 2 in Ede North Local Government Area of the state.

Senator Adeleke who arrived at his polling unit in Abogunde/Sagba Ede North about 8:46am was accredited by the electoral officials on duty at about 8:50am after which he voted about two minutes later.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, the PDP governorship candidate commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its efforts.

According to him, everything is going well and that has been the situation from the information he has gotten from other voting areas.