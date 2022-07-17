Advertisement
Osun Election: Adeleke’s Victory Marks APC’s Exit In 2023 – PDP Reps Caucus
The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has congratulated the Osun State Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at the just-concluded poll.
In a statement on Sunday, the lawmaker described Adeleke’s triumph over his co-contenders in the election as well-deserved.
According to him, defeating an incumbent governor underscores the people’s confidence and trust in the governor-elect as the leader with the desired capacity, integrity, humility, and love.
Elumelu believes the victory further reinforces the main opposition party’s popularity not only in Osun but also in the south-west region and Nigeria as a whole.
He added that the outcome of the election was an indication of the impending defeat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming presidential election.
The lawmaker, however, advised Adeleke to use his goodwill and vision to further unite the people and commence preparations for a transparent, accountable, and development-oriented government.
Read the full text of his statement below:
On behalf of the members of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives, I congratulate you, the Osun State Governor-Elect, Your Excellency, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, on your well-deserved victory in Saturday, July 16, 2022, Governorship election.
Your overwhelming defeat of a sitting governor underscores the well-founded confidence and trust the people of Osun State repose in you as the leader with the desired capacity, integrity, humility, love for the people, and the political will to lead their state in the right direction.
Also, this victory and recovery of the mandate that was stolen from you by the APC in 2018 further reinforce your popularity and that of the PDP not only in Osun State but also in the south-west geo-political zone and the nation as a whole.
The indubitable triumph of the PDP over the APC in the Osun governorship election signposts the crushing defeat that awaits the APC in the 2023 Presidential election, with the soaring popularity of our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar GCON (Wazirin Adamawa) and his running mate, His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.
I congratulate the people of Osun State for their courage, resilience, and patriotism in this election. I also commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other democratic institutions for being on the side of the people in their quest for good governance.
With the retrieval of our mandate in Osun State, I urge you Mr. Governor-Elect to use your immense goodwill and vision to further unite the people and commence preparations for a transparent, accountable, and development-oriented government that will give the people the breath of fresh air that has eluded them under the abysmal APC administration in the State for the past four years.
I pray to God to continue to bless you with wisdom, good health, and strength to lead your people at this critical time in the history of our nation. God’s time is the best.
Signed:
Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu
Minority Leader of the House of Representatives