Osun Election: Adeleke’s Victory Marks APC’s Exit In 2023 – PDP Reps Caucus

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has congratulated the Osun State Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at the just-concluded poll.

In a statement on Sunday, the lawmaker described Adeleke’s triumph over his co-contenders in the election as well-deserved.

According to him, defeating an incumbent governor underscores the people’s confidence and trust in the governor-elect as the leader with the desired capacity, integrity, humility, and love.

Elumelu believes the victory further reinforces the main opposition party’s popularity not only in Osun but also in the south-west region and Nigeria as a whole.

He added that the outcome of the election was an indication of the impending defeat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming presidential election.

The lawmaker, however, advised Adeleke to use his goodwill and vision to further unite the people and commence preparations for a transparent, accountable, and development-oriented government.

