PHOTOS: Peter Obi Meets Mimiko 

Channels Television  
Updated August 11, 2022
[email protected] Segunmimiko

 

The presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and a former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko, held a meeting on Thursday. 

Mimiko shared photos of the meeting on his official handle and captioned it:  “Pleased to receive my brother, H.E. #PeterObi this morning.”

He, however, did not disclose details of their conversations.

Thursday’s meeting is the latest in the series of consultations the former Anambra State governor has had with leaders across the country.

Recently, Obi and former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti also met but further details about the event were not revealed.



