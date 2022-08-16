Advertisement

INEC Redeploys Two Electoral Commissioners, Others

Channels Television  
Updated August 16, 2022
A file photo of a bag containing electoral materials to be deployed for an election.

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday said two if its Resident Electoral Commissioners have been redeployed.

INEC said eight directorate level staff have also had their postings changed.

“The public may recall that on 24th March 2022, the Commission redeployed 385 staff nationwide. On that occasion, the Commission announced that this will be a routine exercise which will continue from time to time,” a statement signed by INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, said.

“In line with the extant policy, the Commission hereby redeploys two Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and eight directorate level staff as follows:

 

S/No.OFFICIALCURRENT POSTINGNEW POSTING
1.Dr Cyril OmorogbeREC Cross River StateREC Akwa Ibom State
2.Dr Alalibo Johnson SinikiemREC Edo StateREC Cross River State
3.Engineer Paul OmokoreDirector, Planning & Monitoring Department, Headquarters, AbujaDirector ICT, Headquarters, Abuja
4.Engineer Chidi NwaforDirector, ICTAdministrative Secretary, Enugu State
5.Mr Chima DuruakuAdministrative Secretary, Anambra StateDirector, Planning & Monitoring Department, Headquarters, Abuja
6.Mr. Jude OkwuanuAdministrative Secretary, Enugu StateAdministrative Secretary, Anambra State
7.Usman Musa WaseActing Director, Human Resource Management, Headquarters, AbujaActing Administrative Secretary, Nasarawa State
8.Mr Salisu GarbaDirector in the Electoral Operations DepartmentDirector Procurement, Headquarters, Abuja
9.Barr. Waziri ZannaActing Administrative Secretary, FCTActing Director, Human Resource Management, Headquarters, Abuja
10.Godwin Wada EdiboActing Administrative Secretary, Nasarawa StateActing Administrative Secretary, FCT


