Presidency 2023: Tinubu, Obasanjo Meet Behind Closed Doors In Ogun (PHOTOS)

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu on Wednesday met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo behind closed doors in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Details of the meeting were not disclosed but sources say it is not unconnected with the 2023 general elections and Tinubu’s ambition to emerge president.

Tinubu was accompanied by the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the first interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande; the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; former Governor Olusegun Osoba; Otunba Gbenga Daniel among other dignitaries.

The trip to Abeokuta comes a few days after President Muhammadu Buhari received Tinubu and his running mate Kassim Shettima at the State House in Abuja.

The duo was accompanied by the APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong.

According to Adamu, the meeting was to brief the President and get his approval on the party’s plans regarding the campaign outfit and organogram.

At a briefing after the meeting, Adamu also unveiled Lalong as the Director-General of the APC presidential campaign organisation.