Atiku-Wike Rift A Misunderstanding Not A Problem – PDP Chieftain

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Board of Trustees has sought to frame the coldness between the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, as a misunderstanding.

Dr Walid Jibrin in a statement on Thursday said plans are already in motion to straighten out issue between the duo.

“I wish to call on all members of PDP and all Nigerians to remain calm never create bad blood and confusion on the state of our party noting that all efforts are on ground to reconciliate between Wike, the party and the presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,” the statement said.

“What is happening now should never be categorised as a problem but misunderstanding within the party.

“At this period leading to the 2023 elections we should concentrate on how to win all positions to be contested and seriously adhere to the provision of the party constitution.

“My strong advise is for us to give strong support to the present Reconciliation committee set up to resolve all issues. Thereafter BoT the highest advisory organ of the party will give more encouragement leading to greater success of PDP.”