Ikoyi Building Collapse: Stop Lagos Govt From Taking Over Property, Subscribers Ask Court

Fifteen subscribers of the various units of apartments being constructed in three high-rise buildings at 44BCD, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi have sued the state government at the Lagos High Court.

They are seeking to restrain the state government from taking over and demolishing the remaining two Ikoyi high-rise buildings constructed by Fourscore Heights Limited.

The subscribers – a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wemimo Ogunde, a former Cleric of the Redeemed Church, Pastor Adetola Odutola, and an Oba-elect, Pastor Ghandi Olaoye – are also seeking general damages of N200 million and another N50 million as the cost of filing the suit.

Of the three high-rise buildings (namely Blocks A, B, and C) which were situated on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, one of them, Block B (consisting of 21-storeys) collapsed on November 1, 2021, killing 46 persons while 15 persons were rescued alive.

The claimants, in the suit filed by their lawyer, AbdulHakeem Mustapha (SAN) are contending that it is the failure of the Lagos State government and its officials to supervise the construction of one of the three towers in line with regulations that led to its eventual collapse.

They claimed that they invested over N15 billion in the property that was being developed by Fourscore Heights Limited, a company promoted by Femi Osibona who also died in the tragedy.

Other claimants in the matter are Mr. Bola & Mrs Bunmi Odutola, Ms. Zahra Motomori, Kwara Business School Limited, Saikoyi Property Limited, and Mr Adewale & Mrs Foluso Folowosele.

Others are Mr Moses & Mrs Margaret Anibaba, Dr. Oladipo & Mrs. Adepeju Oluyomi and Mr Tayo Oladapo.

Apart from the state government, other defendants/respondents are: the Attorney-General of Lagos, the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), and Edge of Design Limited.

The claimants are asking the court for a declaration that the first to fourth defendants were negligent in the performance of their duties by failing and/or neglecting to supervise the construction of one of the three towers.

They are also urging the court to declare that the agreements between Fourscore Heights Limited and each of them to acquire units of flats, with agreed considerations paid, entitle them to equitable rights and interests in the other two towers.

They also insist that the first to fourth defendants cannot benefit from their negligence by compulsorily, wrongfully, illegally, and punitively acquire or threaten to acquire the property at 44BCD through forfeiture and/or purported forfeiture to the Lagos state government following the collapse of one of the towers.

The claimants further asked the court to hold that any demolition of the two other towers when independent evidence of unfavorable non-destructive test results has not been produced will adversely affect their equitable interests in the said properties.

They therefore want the court to make an order restraining the defendants from trespassing or further trespassing, demolishing, or further demolishing the properties until an independent audit of the property is carried out by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

They also seek an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from disturbing, interfering with, taking, receiving, or in any way taking possession of, demolishing, divesting, and/or revoking the title, disposing of all or any part of the property, landed or otherwise.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit but the claimants have urged the vacation judge to hear and grant their ex-parte motion during the court’s annual vacation as “efforts are in top gear by the defendants to deal adversely with the property”.