Police Arrest 18 Suspected Kidnappers In Benue State, Recover Weapons

Police operatives in Benue State have arrested 18 suspected kidnappers and also recovered some weapons from them.

The spokesman of the Benue State Police Command, Anene Sewuese Catherine, confirmed this development on Monday.

“On 21/08/2022 at about 07:30hrs information was received about suspected kidnappers who were trying to bypass police checkpoints at Utonkon road, Ado Local Government Area,” the police image maker added.

“Police officers deployed to the area in collaboration with members of the community were able to intercept and arrest eighteen suspects all male of Ikpayongo, Gwer Local Government Area.

“Items recovered from them include one (1) AK-47 rifle and two (2) magazines loaded with thirty (30) rounds of 6.72mm live ammunition. An investigation is ongoing.”