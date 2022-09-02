Police Arraign ‘Oleku’ Crooner Ice Prince On Three Counts

Nigerian hip-hop recording artist, Ice Prince Zamani, who was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for alleged abduction and assaulting an officer in the early hours of Friday, has been charged to a magistrate court.

The ‘Oleku’ crooner was dragged before the Ajah Magistrate Court. The Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that Ice Prince was charged on a three-count charge which includes assault, obstructing a policeman from carrying out its statutory duties, and abduction.

READ ALSO: Rapper Ice Prince Arrested For Assaulting Police Officer

Mister Hundeyin earlier revealed how and when the veteran rapper was arrested, saying “At 3 am today, Ice prince was stopped for driving without license plates.

“He agreed to be taken to the station. He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him, and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today.”

This is coming a few days after Lagos State Police Command stated that singer Daniel Benson, professionally known as BNXN, will face sanctions for assaulting and spitting on a police officer.