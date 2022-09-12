Nigeria Clubs Shine In Continental Competitions 

Nigerian clubs shone in continental football competitions last weekend with none of them losing their match.

In the CAF Champions League, Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Rivers United defeated Liberian side Watanga FC 3-0 in the first leg of the qualifying game.

Two first-half goals from Kenechukwu Agu and Ebube Duru gave the Pride of Rivers a good start to the game. Paul Acquah later scored early in the second half at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt to wrap up the show.

The second leg of the encounter is billed for September 18 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia.

This is for the Fans.. pic.twitter.com/gIHW5gbRLy — Kwara United F.C. (@KwaraUnitedFC) September 11, 2022

In Lagos, Kwara United mauled AS Douanes 3-0 in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Harmony Boys started off their campaign on a winning note thanks to a strike from Paul Samson and a brace from Wasiu Jimoh. The return fixture will take place on Sunday.

A day earlier, Plateau United were held to a 2-2 by Stade Mandji of Gabon in the CAF Champions League. Onyebuchi Ifeanyi and Mohammed Zulkifilu provided the goals for the Nigerians in Franceville, Gabon. The second leg of the fixture is billed for Sunday 18th September at Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

H I S T O R Y M A K E R 🙌 Adams Olamilekan scores Remo Stars first ever goal in a CAF Inter club competition 😍#CAFCC pic.twitter.com/kwkYW9bIEL — Remo Stars Sports Club (@RemoStarsSC) September 11, 2022

Another Nigerian team was in action on the same day in Rabat. Remo Stars drew 1-1 away to ASFAR in a CAF Confederation Cup tie at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah.

The Moroccans took the lead in the 27 minute but four minutes after the break, Adams Olamilekan headed levelled the scores for Remo Stars. His strike was historic as it was the first-ever goal scored by the team on the continent.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s men, who have gotten an away goal advantage, are expected to finish off the game in the reverse fixture on Sunday, September 18 in Ikenne.