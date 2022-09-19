I Have Tremendous Respect For Queen Elizabeth, Says Obasanjo

As the remains of the late Queen Elizabeth II were interred in the United Kingdom, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo disclosed that he had tremendous respect for the late British monarch.

Obasanjo described Queen Elizabeth as a personality with great human relations, whom he equally had a perfect relationship with.

The former President spoke at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Penthouse residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

READ ALSO: Court Sentences Evans To 21 Years Imprisonment

In a press release on Monday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo further eulogised the late Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, hinting that he was about to leave the secondary school when the late Queen first visited the country in 1956.

The former President said he was fortunate to have hosted the Queen as Nigerian President during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Abuja in 2003, adding, “I can say that she was wonderful.”

“My relationship with the Queen was perfect; she was a great, great woman, who had shown a great example in human relationships. She carried herself so graciously, so dignified. She was somebody I have tremendous respect for.

“I join the rest of the world to mourn with her family, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the rest of the world. I also mourn with Prince Charles, who promised to continue from where she had stopped. May her soul rest in peace,” he stated.