Obi Salutes Newly-Wedded Couple Who Joined Labour Party Rally In Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has hailed a newly-wedded couple who joined supporters of the party in Abuja for a rally on Saturday.

In a video shared on his official Twitter handle, the couple could be seen in their wedding attire marching in support of the former Anambra State governor, a development that attracted plaudits from LP supporters and Obi himself.

READ ALSO: [PHOTOS] Peter Obi, Running Mate Visit Emir Of Kano

Salute and congratulations to this newly wedded couple in Abuja, whose special day coincided with the Obidient Family March in Abuja; and they marched too! Wishing you both a blissful and happy married life and children, pic.twitter.com/rINesu9DzF — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) September 24, 2022

“Salute and congratulations to this newly wedded couple in Abuja, whose special day coincided with the Obidient Family March in Abuja; and they marched too!” the presidential candidate tweeted.

“Wishing you both a blissful and happy married life and children, who will grow up in a united, secure, and productive Nigeria.”