Obi Salutes Newly-Wedded Couple Who Joined Labour Party Rally In Abuja

Emmanuel Egobiambu  
Updated September 24, 2022
The couple joined a huge crowd of supporters for the rally in the nation’s capital. [email protected]

 

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has hailed a newly-wedded couple who joined supporters of the party in Abuja for a rally on Saturday.

In a video shared on his official Twitter handle, the couple could be seen in their wedding attire marching in support of the former Anambra State governor, a development that attracted plaudits from LP supporters and Obi himself.

“Salute and congratulations to this newly wedded couple in Abuja, whose special day coincided with the Obidient Family March in Abuja; and they marched too!” the presidential candidate tweeted.

“Wishing you both a blissful and happy married life and children, who will grow up in a united, secure, and productive Nigeria.”



