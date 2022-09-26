Three Farmers Killed, 22 Others Kidnapped As Bandits Attack Kaduna Villages

At least three people have been killed by bandits who attacked some communities in Birnin Gwari local government area of kaduna State.

The victims were said to be farmers who were working in their farms on Saturday when the bandits attacked.

Although security agencies are yet to confirm the attack, the chairman, Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union, Ishaq Kasai, said that the bandits abducted 22 people and snatched motorcycles.

According to him, at about 7pm on Saturday, September 24, the bandits invaded Hayin Gada of Damari Community in Kazage Ward, they killed two locals and kidnapped 12 persons.

They also looted shops in the same community during the attack.

Elsewhere on the same day, another group of bandits attacked a farm centre located along Birnin-Gwari- Kaduna road, killing one person and later took six people away.

The bandits also kidnapped four others at Dajin JANGALI and seized three motorcycles from farmers at Kamfanin Doka area.

Meanwhile, the Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union has observed with serious concern the way terrorists have continued to invade various communities and looting goods at shops unchallenged.

The union however called on relevant authorities to intensify effort towards combating terrorist activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA especially at this early crop harvesting period.