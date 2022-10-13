NEMA Receives 126 Nigerians From Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 126 Nigerians from Libya.

The stranded Nigerians arrived on Thursday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 4:22 pm.

They consist of 46 male adults, 62 female adults, two male and six female children, as well as four female and six male infants.

READ ALSO: PDP Has Not Suspended Its Presidential Campaign – Tambuwal

NEMA acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident in a statement sent to Channels Television.

Represented the Director General, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, the Coordinator said the returnees were received at the Cargo Wing of the MMMIA.

Aboard a Boeing 700-787 Al Buraq Air with registration number 5A-DMG, Farinloye said they were brought back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through a voluntary repatriation programme.

Farinloye said that the programme was meant for the distressed Nigerians who had left the country to seek greener pastures in various European countries but could not afford to return when their journey became frustrating.

The Coordinator asked the returnees to turn a new leaf in looking for ample opportunities that abound in the country, which are enough for everyone to achieve their desired goals.

He equally called on the returnees to be ambassadors toward advocacy and sensitisation against irregular migration that leaves the youths vulnerable to all sorts of abuses and death in extreme cases.

Officials of the Immigration Service, Refugee Commission, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Police, were also on hand to receive the returnees.

See more photos of the returnees below: