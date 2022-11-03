CAFWCL: Bayelsa Queens Defeat TP Mazembe, Revive Semi-Final Hopes

Bayelsa Queens defeated TP Mazembe 0-2 in a CAF Women’s Champions League game on Thursday, earning their first win in the competition.

The Pride of Bayelsa had lost their first-ever match to Mamelodi Sundowns in the premier CAF club women’s football and needed victory to revive their hopes of a semi-final berth.

Knowing what was at stake, it only took Coach Domo Okara’s girls three minutes to register a goal. Miracle Joseph converted from the spot to give her side the advantage in Morocco.

Twenty-one minutes later, Chinyere Igboamalu struck to double Bayelsa Queens’ lead in the Group B encounter.

On the resumption of the second half, neither team could score, leaving the Nigerian side with the maximum points for the night and pushing them to second in the group standing.

Having registered three points in two games, Bayelsa Queens are poised for the semi-final of the competition. They will take on Wadi Degla of Egypt in their final group match on Sunday with victory almost giving them passage to the next stage of the tournament.

In the other Group B match played earlier, Mamelodi Sundowns made it two wins out of two games, recording a convincing 5-0 victory over Wadi Degla at Grand Stade de Marrakech.

The Egyptians, eyeing a revival after their 1-0 defeat to TP Mazembe on Monday, however, conceded just ten minutes into the match.

Jerry Tshabalala’s girls scored twice in the first half and three in the other half to close in on the semi-final. The scoreline is the biggest so far in the history of the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Mamelodi will take on the Congolese side TP Mazembe on November 6 in their final group match.