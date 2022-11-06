Cult Clash Claims At Least Five Lives In Rivers State

At least five persons have been killed in a clash between two cult groups in the Ahoada Area of Rivers State.

The clash appears to be a fight for supremacy by the groups known as Icelanders and Greenlanders, the spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command Grace Iringe-Koko said in a statement Sunday.

She said the incident happened at 7:30 am while identifying two of the deceased as 36-year-old Chukwujeku Kingsley and a 23-year-old Chibuike ThankGod.

The other three are yet to be identified, the statement added. The police said tactical patrol teams have been mobilised to the area to restore normalcy while an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Channels Television gathered that the rival cult groups clashed near an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Ahoada Town, headquarters of Ahoada-East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Ahoada is one of the four LGAs hit by the current flooding in the state.