Ibrahim Usman Wins Kaduna Central PDP Senatorial Rerun 

Honourable Ibrahim Usman has won the senatorial rerun primary election for Kaduna Central senatorial district on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Usman, a former Chairman of Kaduna North Local government area, polled 210 votes out of the 223 votes cast to defeat five other candidates.

A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna State had on November 2, 2022, nullified the May 24th primary election conducted by the PDP for Kaduna central senatorial district which was won by Lawal Adamu due to irregularities and overvoting.

The Court Presided over by Justice Muhammed Umar also ordered that a fresh primary be conducted by the party within 14 days.

The Court order followed a suit filed by one of the senatorial aspirants, Ibrahim Usman, who challenged the May 24 primary that produced Lawal Adamu as the winner of the election.

In the fresh primary conducted on Monday, the chairman of the electoral committee, Istifanus Mwansat, declared Ibrahim Usman the winner having polled a total of 210 votes out of the 223 accredited delegates who participated in the exercise.

Lawal Adamu scored five votes while Professor Usman Mohammed scored two votes. A total of 221 votes out of 223 accredited delegates were cast while four votes were rendered.