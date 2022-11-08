Insecurity: Engage Ex-Servicemen, Retired Military Officers Tell FG

In the face of the current security challenges bedeviling the nation, retired military officers of the 33rd Regular Course have asked the Federal Government to consider engaging the services of ex-servicemen to add to the number of troops in the military.

Speaking to Channels Television on the sidelines of their Annual General Meeting in Kaduna State, the President of the 33rd Regular Course Association, Air Commodore Ibrahim Umar (rtd) and other members, urged the government to engage ex-servicemen to overcome banditry, terrorism and kidnapping.

According to them, the nation’s Armed Forces is currently over stretched, hence the urgent need to bring back retired military officers who are willing and capable to assist in the training of younger officers and men.

In addition, they also demanded the recruitment of more officers and men into the Armed Forces in order to police some of the ungoverned spaces in the country and around the nation’s porous borders.

The group also believed that the time has come for the Federal Government to consider erecting walls around the nation’s borders to safeguard the country from external aggression and checkmate illegal immigrants into the country.