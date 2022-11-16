Police Shut Ekiti Assembly Complex Over Security Threat

Police have shut down the Ekiti State House of Assembly complex 24 hours after electing a new speaker.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state Sunday Abutu confirmed to Channels Television that the action is connected to an intelligence report of a possible attack on the hallowed chamber by criminal elements.

Abutu who could not ascertain if the development has to do with the election of a new speaker on Tuesday said police are investigating the source of the threat to peace at the state legislature.

Police and officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were seen at strategic locations around the Assembly complex. Staff members of the Assembly were also sighted trooping out of their offices to their respective homes.

A lawmaker who craved anonymity explained to Channels Television that the development is believed to be linked to the information at the police’s disposal, insisting there was no crisis trailing the election of their new speaker.

The House had on Tuesday elected Mr Gboyega Aribisogan as the new speaker with 15 votes as against 10 polled by Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba. The election of a new speaker was necessitated by the need to fill the vacuum created by the passing on of former speaker Funminiyi Afuye who died on October 19 after suffering cardiac arrest.