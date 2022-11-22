I Will ‘Recharge’ Lake Chad If Elected President – Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday assured President Muhammadu Buhari that he would tackle issues with Lake Chad if elected president.

Speaking during the Presidential flag-off of the Kolmani Integrated Development Project in the North-East, Tinubu also assured Buhari of tackling hunger and terrorism.

“Your (Buhari) various regrets each time we discuss is the challenge of hunger and terrorism, you talk about Lake Chad. Let me assure you, if I am elected the president I will recharge Lake Chad. You often talk about Mambila and electricity, what a problem we have,” the former Lagos governor told the President.

READ ALSO: Lawan, Tinubu, Others Present As Buhari Flags Off First Oil Exploration In North-East

He commended Buhari being positive about the nation’s issues.

“You are not a backward person who looks back at history of disappointment and failures, you are always forward looking,” he said.

He added that he will continue in Buhari’s stead.

“That is why while we were debating, I insisted that our title for the manifesto will be ‘A Renewed Hope’ not knowing that today will happen and today it is happening, it’s a renewed hope for the entire Nigeria. Let me assure you I will continue to hold on to that renewed hope and carry forward where you left the footprints,” the APC flag bearer said.

Buhari flagged off the Kolmani Integrated Development Project in the North-East on Tuesday, the first of its kind in the zone.

Asides Tinubu, other dignitaries that attended the event were Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Slyva; and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari.

Others include Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Simon Lalong (Plateau). The Group Managing Director of the New Nigeria Development Company, Shehu Mai-Borno, was also in attendance.