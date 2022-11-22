Why Countries Like Nigeria Will Always Have Brain Drain Problem – Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed concern over the migration of Nigerian workers from Nigeria to countries like Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Osinbajo said this in Ottawa, Canada on Monday evening during an interactive session with some leaders of Nigerian groups across different provinces in the North American country.

The Vice President acknowledged that “there’s concern around brain drain but the reality is that, there will always be that issue and huge countries like ours will always have it.”

However, he explained that there are other countries with similar experiences, “which is why you have a huge Indian diaspora, huge Chinese diaspora.”

“What is important is that we train our people well so that wherever they go, they are able to get good paying jobs, so that they don’t get jobs well below their dignity wherever they find themselves,” Osinbajo said.

“That synergy is bound to happen; a lot of collaboration going on in the tech space, in medicine and science, that is always going to happen.

“We already have a reservoir of talent and experience in the diaspora everywhere and the more training we are able to do, the more collaboration we are able to have and the better for us all.”

See below the full statement issued on 22nd November, 2022