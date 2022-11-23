Advertisement

Looted Funds: One Billion Dollars Recovered Since 2015 – FG

Channels Television  
Updated November 23, 2022
Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, made an appearance on Channels Television on June 30, 2020.
The Federal Government says it has made a recovery of one billion dollars ($1,000,000,000) since the inception of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in May 2015 till date.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami disclosed this on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Buhari at the State House.

The AGF noted that the recovered assets, deployed to various sectors of the economy particularly to address poverty alleviation, has made huge impact on poverty levels and the nations economy.

READ ALSO: Buhari Unveils Re-Designed Naira Notes

Against this backdrop, he declared that the Council has given approval of an anti-corruption strategy document to strengthen anti-graft fight in the country.

In the same vein, the AGF expressed the Federal government’s worry over recurrent cases of budget padding, asserting that necessary measure would be explored to tackle it.



