Troops Kill Four Bandits In Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have killed four bandits during clearance operations in identified hideouts around Tsohon Gayan Village in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the troops made pursued the fleeing bandits, and in the process, killed two of them, while credible human intelligence sources revealed that two others died from gunshot wounds.

According to the Commissioner, credible sources in the general area reported that two of the four neutralized bandits have been identified as Dogo Mallam and Bello Mallam.

The troops also covered one AK47 rifle, one magazine with 22 rounds of ammunition, and one motorcycle.