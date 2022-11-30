Tinubu Made Campaign Promises In A Very Coherent Manner – Oshiomhole

A former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole says the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu made his campaign promises in a “very coherent manner”.

“Tinubu has promised what he is going to do in a very coherent manner,” Oshiomhole said during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Look at what he (Tinubu) did in Lagos. The real issue in Nigeria is mobilising resources and look at how he mobilised resources from a state that was earning N600m IGR (internally generated revenue) to what it is earning now in a month. So, he has capacity to take difficult decisions,” he added.

READ ALSO: Atiku Is A Serial Betrayer, Weakest Candidate Now – Oshiomhole

The deputy director general of Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council said Tinubu is a believer that Nigeria should be restructured and that he demonstrated it through the creation of extra local government councils in Lagos when he was governor from 1999 to 2007.

Oshiomhole, a former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) also justified Tinubu’s replacement of Akinwunmi Ambode with Babajide Sanwo-Olu as governor of Lagos, saying the incumbent performed better than his predecessor.

‘PDP Responsible For Fuel Scarcity’

For weeks, vehicle owners especially in Lagos and Abuja have had a tough time getting petrol from filling stations. Whilst many outlets are closed, the few ones that are open sell the indispensable commodity for as high as N250 per litre from the uniform price of N169/litre.

The shortage of supply has led to long, grueling snake-like queues at the few open filling stations as motorists and business owners jostle to buy fuel while others resort to black market. The situation has also worsen traffic on major roads as vehicle owners block at least one lane to join queues to filling stations.

Speaking on Wednesday, Oshiomhole blamed the endless fuel scarcity experienced all over the country on PDP’s inability to fix Nigeria’s refineries during its 16-year rule from 1999 to 2015.

RELATED: Afenifere Endorses Ambode’s Ally For Lagos Gov Race

“We must ask the question: who destroyed the refineries? What was the condition of the refineries by 1999? From 1999 to 2015, PDP was in power for 16 years. During this 16 years, if they bring out the figure, what they claimed to have spent maintaining these refineries, you will faint.

“And a PDP president decided to privatise the refineries, that was (Olusegun) Obasanjo, towards the tail end of his tenure, another PDP president came and revised the privatisation, promised six months that fuel will be available,” he said.

“So, if you have to talk about the maintenance of the refineries, you will have to trace it to the 16 years of the PDP, they couldn’t fix it,” Oshiomhole added.