IGP Deploys Personnel As Abuja-Kaduna Train Resumes Monday

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has ordered the deployment of armed personnel for the commencement of railway services along Abuja-Kaduna route from Monday, December 5th, 2022.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi.

The The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) had suspended train service along the route after Boko Haram terrorists attacked a moving passenger train in Kaduna on March 28, 2022.

The insurgents had blown up the rail track and bombed the moving train, killing some and abducting more than 60 passengers. The unprecedented attack had attracted international and national outrage.

The terrorists, who attacked the train in Kaduna, released hostages piecemeal with the last release being on October 5, 2022.

Read full statement by the police: