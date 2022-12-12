Police Arrest Suspected Terrorists In Katsina, Rescue Kidnap Victims 

Scores of suspected terrorists have escaped with various gunshot wounds after a police tactical team in Katsina State repelled them, blocked their exit route, and engaged them in a fierce gun duel.

In the process, five kidnap victims were rescued and two suspected terrorists were also arrested.

This was coming shortly after a terrorist gang attacked the Unguwar Rinji community of Rawayau village in the Kurfi Local Government Area of the State.

The police also recovered eight (8) rustled cows at the Gidan Kanya community in Sukuntuni village of Kankia Local Government Area of the State.

The Katsina Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, said in a statement that the incident occurred on Monday at about 0200hrs after the police received a distress call that suspected terrorists in their numbers, armed with AK 47 rifles and shooting sporadically, attacked the community and kidnapped one Alhaji Ali along with four others.

In the spur of the moment, according to the statement, the terrorists were engaged in a fierce gun duel and were successfully repelled when the DPO Kurfi, led tactical teams and blocked their exit route.

In the meantime, the Command on December 9th, 2022 at about 1730hrs, based on a tip-off, recovered a suspected stolen motor vehicle, Camry, L.E, at Kaware village in Kankia Local Government Area of the State.

The vehicle dark-ash in colour, with registration number KUJ 571 TU, Abuja, was abandoned at the village on the highway along Katsina – Kano road.