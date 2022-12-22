Four Killed In Auto Crash Along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

The Ogun State Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that four people lost their lives in an early hour road crash at Obada area of Ewekoro local government area of the state, while Nine passengers sustained injuries.

Confirming the incident, the superintendent route commander and public education officer of the command, Florence Okpe said the accident was caused by route violation as the driver of one of the vehicles involved was driving against the traffic.

“The crash occurred at the early hours of today at Obada Oko on the Abeokuta-Lagos expressway, a total 14 persons were involved ,9 persons sustained injuries while 4 persons died, all male adults,” she stated.

The two vehicles which were involved included a Mazda Bus with registration numbers KRD 831 YD, and unregistered Truck.

According to FRSC spokesperson, the injured victims were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, State General Hospital, Ijaye Abeokuta and Aries Medicare Hospital Obada town for medical attention, while the corpses have been taken by family members.

The Sector Commander the Federal Roads Safety Corps , Ogun Sector Command, Ahmed Umar, commiserated with the family of the victims and advised motorists to always obey traffic laws by not driving against traffic.

He, however, emphasised on the roles of passengers in cautioning drivers and also using the toll free number 122 to report any reckless driving.