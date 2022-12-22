Osinbajo’s Visit To Tinubu Not Political – Aide

The spokesman for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande has disclosed that the visit by the nation’s number two citizen to the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, was not political.

In a post on his verified Twitter handle, Akande said the Vice President and Tinubu exchanged pleasantries in the spirit of the season.

….At the meeting, VP & Asiwaju exchanged pleasantries in the spirit of the season. And in response to media inquiries whether this was a political meeting, it was not. pic.twitter.com/VKRKHAlLTM — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) December 21, 2022

Osinbajo on Wednesday visited the APC flag bearer in his Abuja residence.

Also present during Osinbajo’s visit to Tinubu were the APC vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima; former Speaker of House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; and other APC bigwigs.

Osinbajo had lost the APC presidential primary to Tinubu early June and was omitted in the long list of APC Presidential Campaign Council.

The APC had after the constitution of its Presidential Campaign Council said Osinbajo wasn’t added to the 422-member list because President Muhammadu Buhari “specifically directed” that they should be left out of the Campaign Council to concentrate on the governance of the country.