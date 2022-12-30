Advertisement

Over 400,000 PVCs Yet To Be Collected In Ogun State, Says INEC

Channels Television  
Updated December 30, 2022
A file photo of an INEC official during the collection of permanent voter’s cards at the INEC office in AMAC, Area 10 Abuja on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun.

 

The Ogun State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Niyi Ijalaye says over 400,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have not been collected in the state. 

He said this in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Friday while giving an update on the PVC collection in the South-West state.

According to him, out of the 538,000 cards available for collection, only 90,000 have been collected so far.

The Ogun REC, therefore, appealed to residents of the state to seize the opportunity to approach the nearest Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in their local government areas and collect their PVCs.

While assuring that necessary logistics have been put in place to ensure a seamless collection, he said the exercise has become imperative in order for eligible voters to perform their constitutional rights of electing their preferred candidates in the 2023 general elections.



