Peter Obi, Datti Baba-Ahmed, Set For Channels Television’s Townhall

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed will be participating in the People’s Townhall put together by Channels Television.

For two hours on Sunday, January the 8th, Mr Obi and his Vice Presidential candidate will be telling Nigerians about their agenda and manifesto.

The Presidential Townhall series which is in partnership with Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room and its partners, seeks to help Nigerians get a sense of which leader they want to vote in when the polls get underway in February 2023.

This engagement is anchored on how to sustain Nigeria’s shared democracy, giving Nigerians a golden opportunity to ask important questions and get specific solutions to the many challenges confronting the nation.

Expected to be discussed are the Labour Party and its presidential candidate’s plans on economy, security, education, health, amongst others.

Peter Obi and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed are the guests on Channels Television's Townhall series. Date: Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Time: 7pm

Presidential Candidates who have previously graced the townhall platform include Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, as well as Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP and his compatriot, Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

Some other candidates of various parties are also expected in the weeks before the election proper.