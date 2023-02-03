Let New, And Old Notes Circulate Together, APC Governors Beg Buhari

Governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to allow both the old and new naira notes to co-circulate to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the Kano state disclosed this after the APC governors meeting with the Nigerian leader at the State House in Abuja on Friday.

The President has promised to look into the situation, he said.

The governors told the President that while they agreed that his decision on the renewal of currency was good and they are fully in support, its execution had been botched and their constituents were becoming increasingly upset.

They told the President that, as leaders of the government and party in their different states, they were becoming anxious about a slump in the economy and the series of elections that are coming. They further requested the President to use his powers to direct that the old and new notes co-circulate till the end of the year.

The President said when he considered giving the approval to the policy, he had demanded an undertaking from the CBN that no new notes will be printed in a foreign country and they in turn gave him assurances that there was enough capacity, manpower, and equipment to print the currency for local needs.

Against this backdrop, he declared that he needed to go back to find out what was actually happening, assuring the governors that being closer to the people, he had heard their cries and will act in a way that there will be a solution.

Those present at the meeting were the governors of Ebonyi, Ogun, Imo, Zamfara, Kebbi, Yobe, Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, and Niger.