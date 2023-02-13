20 Feared Dead As Meningitis Outbreak Hits Jigawa

A meningitis outbreak has swept across Jigawa state, causing concern among residents and health authorities alike.

According to a statement released by Dr. Salisu Mu’azu, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health in the state capital of Dutse, the outbreak has resulted in the confirmed cases of 80 out of 360 suspected cases, with 20 deaths feared.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the outbreak of meningitis in Jigawa state,” said Dr. Mu’azu. “We have confirmed 80 cases and unfortunately, 20 people have lost their lives as a result of this disease.”

READ ALSO: None Of The APC Governors In The North Will Deliver For Tinubu – Former NHIS Boss

Dr. Mu’azu reassured the public that the government is taking all necessary measures to control and manage the outbreak.

“We are working closely with local health officials and organizations to ensure that proper protocols are in place and that everyone in the affected areas receives the proper treatment and care they need,” he said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), meningitis is a serious and potentially life-threatening illness that affects the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms of meningitis include fever, headache, stiff neck, and a rash.

In severe cases, the disease can lead to brain damage, hearing loss, and even death.

The outbreak has sparked fear among residents in the affected areas, and the government is advising people to take preventative measures to avoid contracting the disease.

These measures include practicing good hygiene, such as washing hands regularly and avoiding close contact with infected individuals, as well as getting vaccinated against the disease.

“We urge everyone in Jigawa state to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families from meningitis,” said Dr. Mu’azu.

“We are doing everything in our power to control this outbreak and to ensure that everyone receives the care they need.”

The government has also set up emergency response teams to monitor and respond to the outbreak, and additional health workers have been deployed to the affected areas to provide support and treatment to those in need.