2023 Elections: APC’s Nwaebonyi Retires Ex-Gov Sam Egwu From Senate

Onyekachi Nwaebonyi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has defeated the incumbent senator representing Ebonyi North, former Governor Sam Egwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the senatorial election that took place on Saturday.

The returning officer for the election, Professor Ajuka Obasi, announced the result at the INEC office for Ebonyi North District located within the premises of headquarters of Abakaliki Local Government Area.

According to the result, Nwaebonyi scored 65,863 to win the zone. Egwu came third with 26,569 votes behind Labour Party’s Ejiofor Chukwu, who came second with 42,283.

Senator Egwu is a former two-term governor of Ebonyi State and two-term Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone.