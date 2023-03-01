Reps Majority Leader Doguwa Arrested Over Murder Allegations

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has been arrested by the police for allegedly being involved in the killing of three individuals.

Police authorities confirmed the arrest on Wednesday, stating that Doguwa was apprehended at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

According to reports, the lawmaker is suspected of leading an attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in his constituency, which resulted in the death of six people. It was alleged that the INEC official declared Doguwa the winner of the election at gunpoint.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the arrest to journalists.

“Yes, we have arrested Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives in connection with a murder case. He is currently in our custody, and the investigation is ongoing,” the police spokesman said.

Kiyawa however did not provide any further details on the case, but sources revealed that the investigation is focused on Doguwa’s alleged involvement in the attack on the INEC office.

The news of Doguwa’s arrest has sent shockwaves across the country, with many calling for a thorough investigation into the matter. The police have assured the public that they will leave no stone unturned in doing that.

As the investigation continues, many are keenly watching to see how the case unfolds and what the outcome will be.